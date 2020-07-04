326 STONEBRIDGE LANE

Amenities
This home was built in 2018 and has everything a modern home can offer. From its open floor plan to it's easy to clean and beautiful wood laminate flooring. The kitchen is a Chef's dream with granite countertops, large island/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and lot's of room for storage. The Master suite is truly it's own oasis with it's large walk-in closet, double sink vanity and large shower it will be the perfect place to relax after a long day. The private backyard it another wonderful place to relax. Call your agent today for a showing. This property won't last long.