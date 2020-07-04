All apartments in Orange City
Find more places like 326 STONEBRIDGE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange City, FL
/
326 STONEBRIDGE LANE
Last updated January 10 2020 at 7:00 AM

326 STONEBRIDGE LANE

326 Stonebridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange City
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

326 Stonebridge Lane, Orange City, FL 32763

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home was built in 2018 and has everything a modern home can offer. From its open floor plan to it's easy to clean and beautiful wood laminate flooring. The kitchen is a Chef's dream with granite countertops, large island/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and lot's of room for storage. The Master suite is truly it's own oasis with it's large walk-in closet, double sink vanity and large shower it will be the perfect place to relax after a long day. The private backyard it another wonderful place to relax. Call your agent today for a showing. This property won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 STONEBRIDGE LANE have any available units?
326 STONEBRIDGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange City, FL.
What amenities does 326 STONEBRIDGE LANE have?
Some of 326 STONEBRIDGE LANE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 STONEBRIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
326 STONEBRIDGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 STONEBRIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 326 STONEBRIDGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange City.
Does 326 STONEBRIDGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 326 STONEBRIDGE LANE offers parking.
Does 326 STONEBRIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 STONEBRIDGE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 STONEBRIDGE LANE have a pool?
No, 326 STONEBRIDGE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 326 STONEBRIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 326 STONEBRIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 326 STONEBRIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 STONEBRIDGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 326 STONEBRIDGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 STONEBRIDGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr
Orange City, FL 32763

Similar Pages

Orange City 1 BedroomsOrange City 2 Bedrooms
Orange City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrange City 3 Bedrooms
Orange City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FL
Titusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College