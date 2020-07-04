326 STONEBRIDGE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home was built in 2018 and has everything a modern home can offer. From its open floor plan to it's easy to clean and beautiful wood laminate flooring. The kitchen is a Chef's dream with granite countertops, large island/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and lot's of room for storage. The Master suite is truly it's own oasis with it's large walk-in closet, double sink vanity and large shower it will be the perfect place to relax after a long day. The private backyard it another wonderful place to relax. Call your agent today for a showing. This property won't last long.