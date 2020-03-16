All apartments in Oldsmar
Find more places like 2009 SHEFFIELD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oldsmar, FL
/
2009 SHEFFIELD COURT
Last updated March 16 2020 at 2:04 AM

2009 SHEFFIELD COURT

2009 Sheffield Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oldsmar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2009 Sheffield Court, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is centrally located in the city of Oldsmar and has ceramic tile through out, fresh paint, a one car garage, a screen Lanai and sits on a corner lot with two mature shade trees. I don't have to tell you how powerful this is. What would you feel like if you could make sure you and/or your family lived in a home they really liked? I know part of you isn't sure yet about this home, but there's also a part that knows You Really Need this Now, because of all the benefits You Can Think Of.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 SHEFFIELD COURT have any available units?
2009 SHEFFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 2009 SHEFFIELD COURT have?
Some of 2009 SHEFFIELD COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 SHEFFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2009 SHEFFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 SHEFFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2009 SHEFFIELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 2009 SHEFFIELD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2009 SHEFFIELD COURT offers parking.
Does 2009 SHEFFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 SHEFFIELD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 SHEFFIELD COURT have a pool?
No, 2009 SHEFFIELD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2009 SHEFFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 2009 SHEFFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 SHEFFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 SHEFFIELD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 SHEFFIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 SHEFFIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oldsmar 2 BedroomsOldsmar 3 Bedrooms
Oldsmar Apartments with BalconyOldsmar Apartments with Parking
Oldsmar Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg