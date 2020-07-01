2588 Garden Plum Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

The Preserve - This appealing one-story home includes many contemporary features, and an open-concept design and 88" ceilings enhance the wonderful feel of this home. The kitchen includes a large island perfect for bar-style eating or entertaining, a pantry, and plenty of cabinets and counter space. The well-appointed kitchen comes with all appliances including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, and microwave hood. The dining room and living room both overlook the covered lanai, which is a great area for relaxing and dining al fresco. The large owners suite, located at the back of the home for privacy, can comfortably fit a king size bed, and includes an ensuite bathroom with double vanity, walk-in closet, and separate linen closet. At the front of the home, two bedrooms share a second bathroom. The two-car garage connects to the front hallway where the laundry room, equipped with included washer and dryer, and an extra storage closet are also located. Other quick inventory options available in this community and others nearby. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at anytime without notice or obligation.



(RLNE5657593)