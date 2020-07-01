All apartments in Odessa
Find more places like 2588 Garden Plum Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odessa, FL
/
2588 Garden Plum Place
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

2588 Garden Plum Place

2588 Garden Plum Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odessa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2588 Garden Plum Pl, Odessa, FL 33556
Wyndham Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
The Preserve - This appealing one-story home includes many contemporary features, and an open-concept design and 88" ceilings enhance the wonderful feel of this home. The kitchen includes a large island perfect for bar-style eating or entertaining, a pantry, and plenty of cabinets and counter space. The well-appointed kitchen comes with all appliances including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, and microwave hood. The dining room and living room both overlook the covered lanai, which is a great area for relaxing and dining al fresco. The large owners suite, located at the back of the home for privacy, can comfortably fit a king size bed, and includes an ensuite bathroom with double vanity, walk-in closet, and separate linen closet. At the front of the home, two bedrooms share a second bathroom. The two-car garage connects to the front hallway where the laundry room, equipped with included washer and dryer, and an extra storage closet are also located. Other quick inventory options available in this community and others nearby. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at anytime without notice or obligation.

(RLNE5657593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2588 Garden Plum Place have any available units?
2588 Garden Plum Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 2588 Garden Plum Place have?
Some of 2588 Garden Plum Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2588 Garden Plum Place currently offering any rent specials?
2588 Garden Plum Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2588 Garden Plum Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2588 Garden Plum Place is pet friendly.
Does 2588 Garden Plum Place offer parking?
Yes, 2588 Garden Plum Place offers parking.
Does 2588 Garden Plum Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2588 Garden Plum Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2588 Garden Plum Place have a pool?
Yes, 2588 Garden Plum Place has a pool.
Does 2588 Garden Plum Place have accessible units?
No, 2588 Garden Plum Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2588 Garden Plum Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2588 Garden Plum Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2588 Garden Plum Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2588 Garden Plum Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction
Odessa, FL 33556
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur
Odessa, FL 33801
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch
Odessa, FL 33556

Similar Pages

Odessa 1 BedroomsOdessa 2 Bedrooms
Odessa Apartments with BalconyOdessa Apartments with Gym
Odessa Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College