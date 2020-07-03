2110 ASHLEY LAKES DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Rare opportunity to lease a home in a A+ school zone for elementary, middle, and high school. This meticulously well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with an open concept floor plan is ready for immediate occupancy. The open concept living room/dining room combo & Split bedroom plan for privacy is ideal for an active group that needs space for work, school or play. The spacious kitchen with cherry wood cabinets and ceramic tile flooring with a large French door refrigerator, breakfast bar, eat in area, and a huge pantry. Sliding glass doors from kitchen leads to huge back yard with a pond view and fenced in backyard. Close to everything, shopping & malls, Veterans Expressway, Citrus Mall, local shopping, hospitals, and the best schools and more!! Ready for immediate move in! CALL TODAY for a viewing!!!!