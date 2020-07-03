All apartments in Odessa
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:35 AM

2110 ASHLEY LAKES DRIVE

2110 Ashley Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2110 Ashley Lakes Drive, Odessa, FL 33556
Ashley Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare opportunity to lease a home in a A+ school zone for elementary, middle, and high school. This meticulously well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with an open concept floor plan is ready for immediate occupancy. The open concept living room/dining room combo & Split bedroom plan for privacy is ideal for an active group that needs space for work, school or play. The spacious kitchen with cherry wood cabinets and ceramic tile flooring with a large French door refrigerator, breakfast bar, eat in area, and a huge pantry. Sliding glass doors from kitchen leads to huge back yard with a pond view and fenced in backyard. Close to everything, shopping & malls, Veterans Expressway, Citrus Mall, local shopping, hospitals, and the best schools and more!! Ready for immediate move in! CALL TODAY for a viewing!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 ASHLEY LAKES DRIVE have any available units?
2110 ASHLEY LAKES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 2110 ASHLEY LAKES DRIVE have?
Some of 2110 ASHLEY LAKES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 ASHLEY LAKES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2110 ASHLEY LAKES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 ASHLEY LAKES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2110 ASHLEY LAKES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 2110 ASHLEY LAKES DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2110 ASHLEY LAKES DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2110 ASHLEY LAKES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 ASHLEY LAKES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 ASHLEY LAKES DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2110 ASHLEY LAKES DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2110 ASHLEY LAKES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2110 ASHLEY LAKES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 ASHLEY LAKES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 ASHLEY LAKES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 ASHLEY LAKES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2110 ASHLEY LAKES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

