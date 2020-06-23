All apartments in Odessa
1548 LAKE POLO DRIVE
1548 LAKE POLO DRIVE

1548 Lake Polo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1548 Lake Polo Drive, Odessa, FL 33556
Keystone Park Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Executive style home in sought after Odessa/Trinity guard gate community! MUST SEE FRESHLY UPGRADED CUSTOM KITCHEN, updated baths, custom built on gorgeous 1/2 acre water view/conservation lot with a $200k lot premium! Breathtaking water views from the moment you step inside! 5 beds, 3 full baths, dual door den/dedicated office (has a closet so also could be bedroom 5), one upstairs bedroom with full bath and balcony (makes a great bonus, game, home theater), and a super long driveway with side loading 3 car garage. Really intimate and peaceful gated community with guard on duty! Located within minutes of highways, shopping, and top rated schools. Turn key with brand new white galaxy quartz counters, fresh white kitchen, brand new stainless frig, new lighting fixtures, lots of can lighting and down lighting, new kitchen and bath fixtures, fresh designer paint, freshened family room with brand new built in electric fireplace and wiring/panel tv ready. Home is already wired for future pool. Easy to view and move-in ready! Home is also listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1548 LAKE POLO DRIVE have any available units?
1548 LAKE POLO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 1548 LAKE POLO DRIVE have?
Some of 1548 LAKE POLO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1548 LAKE POLO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1548 LAKE POLO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1548 LAKE POLO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1548 LAKE POLO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 1548 LAKE POLO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1548 LAKE POLO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1548 LAKE POLO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1548 LAKE POLO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1548 LAKE POLO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1548 LAKE POLO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1548 LAKE POLO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1548 LAKE POLO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1548 LAKE POLO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1548 LAKE POLO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1548 LAKE POLO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1548 LAKE POLO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
