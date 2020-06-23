1548 LAKE POLO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Executive style home in sought after Odessa/Trinity guard gate community! MUST SEE FRESHLY UPGRADED CUSTOM KITCHEN, updated baths, custom built on gorgeous 1/2 acre water view/conservation lot with a $200k lot premium! Breathtaking water views from the moment you step inside! 5 beds, 3 full baths, dual door den/dedicated office (has a closet so also could be bedroom 5), one upstairs bedroom with full bath and balcony (makes a great bonus, game, home theater), and a super long driveway with side loading 3 car garage. Really intimate and peaceful gated community with guard on duty! Located within minutes of highways, shopping, and top rated schools. Turn key with brand new white galaxy quartz counters, fresh white kitchen, brand new stainless frig, new lighting fixtures, lots of can lighting and down lighting, new kitchen and bath fixtures, fresh designer paint, freshened family room with brand new built in electric fireplace and wiring/panel tv ready. Home is already wired for future pool. Easy to view and move-in ready! Home is also listed for sale.