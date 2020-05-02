All apartments in Odessa
13908 FRIENDSHIP LANE

13908 Friendship Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13908 Friendship Lane, Odessa, FL 33556
Holiday Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
new construction
New Construction!! Rare opportunity be the first to rent this gorgeous brand new home! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the amazing neighborhood of Holiday Club. The kitchen is fully equipped with high end wood cabinets, granite, backsplash, and stainless appliances. The entire house has upgraded vinyl flooring and 5.25" base board. The master is separated from the other two rooms and is large enough for a king bed and two end tables. The attached bath is very spacious with a walk in shower, high end wood cabinets, granite, and a walk in closet. Additional upgrades include hurricane rated windows and doors, epoxy grout (won't stain), trex deck in the back yard, and more. The house is on a well and septic. NO WATER BILL! This gated community provides water access to Lake Parker and Lake Ann. It also has a beach, community dock, and playground. Rent includes lawn care and water. No pets. Available for immediate occupancy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13908 FRIENDSHIP LANE have any available units?
13908 FRIENDSHIP LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 13908 FRIENDSHIP LANE have?
Some of 13908 FRIENDSHIP LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13908 FRIENDSHIP LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13908 FRIENDSHIP LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13908 FRIENDSHIP LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13908 FRIENDSHIP LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 13908 FRIENDSHIP LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13908 FRIENDSHIP LANE offers parking.
Does 13908 FRIENDSHIP LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13908 FRIENDSHIP LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13908 FRIENDSHIP LANE have a pool?
No, 13908 FRIENDSHIP LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13908 FRIENDSHIP LANE have accessible units?
No, 13908 FRIENDSHIP LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13908 FRIENDSHIP LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13908 FRIENDSHIP LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13908 FRIENDSHIP LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13908 FRIENDSHIP LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

