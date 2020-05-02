13908 FRIENDSHIP LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground new construction

New Construction!! Rare opportunity be the first to rent this gorgeous brand new home! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the amazing neighborhood of Holiday Club. The kitchen is fully equipped with high end wood cabinets, granite, backsplash, and stainless appliances. The entire house has upgraded vinyl flooring and 5.25" base board. The master is separated from the other two rooms and is large enough for a king bed and two end tables. The attached bath is very spacious with a walk in shower, high end wood cabinets, granite, and a walk in closet. Additional upgrades include hurricane rated windows and doors, epoxy grout (won't stain), trex deck in the back yard, and more. The house is on a well and septic. NO WATER BILL! This gated community provides water access to Lake Parker and Lake Ann. It also has a beach, community dock, and playground. Rent includes lawn care and water. No pets. Available for immediate occupancy