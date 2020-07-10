All apartments in Odessa
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:34 AM

11916 BLAMEY TRAIL

11916 Blamey Trl · No Longer Available
Location

11916 Blamey Trl, Odessa, FL 33556
Parker Pointe

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful almost new home is available for rent in the sought after neighborhood of Starkey Ranch. Downstairs features Living/dining room kitchen open concept plan with half bath and seperate office. Kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs is a loft area for a kid's playroom or man cave. The master has it's own bathroom with large shower and granite counters. 2 guest bedrooms and a laundry room complete the upstairs. The front of home has a beautiful brick front porch, backyard is fenced in with covered patio and detached oversized 2 car garage. Community features 2 pools and numerous parks and walking/biking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11916 BLAMEY TRAIL have any available units?
11916 BLAMEY TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 11916 BLAMEY TRAIL have?
Some of 11916 BLAMEY TRAIL's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11916 BLAMEY TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
11916 BLAMEY TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11916 BLAMEY TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 11916 BLAMEY TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 11916 BLAMEY TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 11916 BLAMEY TRAIL offers parking.
Does 11916 BLAMEY TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11916 BLAMEY TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11916 BLAMEY TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 11916 BLAMEY TRAIL has a pool.
Does 11916 BLAMEY TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 11916 BLAMEY TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 11916 BLAMEY TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
No, 11916 BLAMEY TRAIL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11916 BLAMEY TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 11916 BLAMEY TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.

