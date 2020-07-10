11916 BLAMEY TRAIL

Amenities

This beautiful almost new home is available for rent in the sought after neighborhood of Starkey Ranch. Downstairs features Living/dining room kitchen open concept plan with half bath and seperate office. Kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs is a loft area for a kid's playroom or man cave. The master has it's own bathroom with large shower and granite counters. 2 guest bedrooms and a laundry room complete the upstairs. The front of home has a beautiful brick front porch, backyard is fenced in with covered patio and detached oversized 2 car garage. Community features 2 pools and numerous parks and walking/biking trails.