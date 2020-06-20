All apartments in Ocoee
Find more places like 6717 Sawmill Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocoee, FL
/
6717 Sawmill Boulevard
Last updated May 27 2020 at 4:25 AM

6717 Sawmill Boulevard

6717 Sawmill Boulevard · (407) 337-3985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ocoee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6717 Sawmill Boulevard, Ocoee, FL 34761

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1761 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Charming 4BD/2BTH Pool Home In The Heart Of Ocoee! Truly a must see. This stunning home is a spacious floor plan with neutral décor throughout! Separate formal dining and living area... kitchen and family room combination great for entertaining with French doors to patio! Charming kitchen with plenty of counter, cabinet space and over the sink window looking at pool! Lovely wood laminate floors in hall kitchen and nook! 3-1 Split Plan with generous size rooms and plenty of closet space! SPARKLING POOL with views of HUGE lush yard with ample room to roam! Convenient location near major highways, shopping, and dining! Only 30 min from popular attractions and theme parks! HURRY!

PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable. All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply.

The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Renters are automatically enrolled in our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Contact: The Listing Real Estate Management also
NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6717 Sawmill Boulevard have any available units?
6717 Sawmill Boulevard has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6717 Sawmill Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6717 Sawmill Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6717 Sawmill Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6717 Sawmill Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 6717 Sawmill Boulevard offer parking?
No, 6717 Sawmill Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 6717 Sawmill Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6717 Sawmill Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6717 Sawmill Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 6717 Sawmill Boulevard has a pool.
Does 6717 Sawmill Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6717 Sawmill Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6717 Sawmill Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6717 Sawmill Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6717 Sawmill Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6717 Sawmill Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6717 Sawmill Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St
Ocoee, FL 34761
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd
Ocoee, FL 34761
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way
Ocoee, FL 34786
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy
Ocoee, FL 34761
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way
Ocoee, FL 34761
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd
Ocoee, FL 34734

Similar Pages

Ocoee 1 BedroomsOcoee 2 Bedrooms
Ocoee Apartments with ParkingOcoee Dog Friendly Apartments
Ocoee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Wesmere

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity