6717 Sawmill Boulevard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Charming 4BD/2BTH Pool Home In The Heart Of Ocoee! Truly a must see. This stunning home is a spacious floor plan with neutral décor throughout! Separate formal dining and living area... kitchen and family room combination great for entertaining with French doors to patio! Charming kitchen with plenty of counter, cabinet space and over the sink window looking at pool! Lovely wood laminate floors in hall kitchen and nook! 3-1 Split Plan with generous size rooms and plenty of closet space! SPARKLING POOL with views of HUGE lush yard with ample room to roam! Convenient location near major highways, shopping, and dining! Only 30 min from popular attractions and theme parks! HURRY!



PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable. All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply.



The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.