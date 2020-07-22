3176 FARLAND DRIVE

Amenities
Don't wait come view this beautiful home, Newer flooring, The home features 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 3 car garage with an airconditioned room. Living Dining Family room, the second floor with a Movie Theater room with built-in speakers, projector, 100+ inch screen, theater seats and more. The family room also set up with surround sound. An open upgraded kitchen with built-ins and large pantry closet. Tile & Wood flooring thru-out. Lawn service is Not included. Located in a gated community close to schools, shopping, major highways, and parks. A small dog with a $350 pet fee accepted.