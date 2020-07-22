All apartments in Ocoee
3176 FARLAND DRIVE
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:17 AM

3176 FARLAND DRIVE

3176 Farland Drive · No Longer Available
Ocoee
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pools
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gyms
Location

3176 Farland Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761
Forestbrooke

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Don't wait come view this beautiful home, Newer flooring, The home features 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 3 car garage with an airconditioned room. Living Dining Family room, the second floor with a Movie Theater room with built-in speakers, projector, 100+ inch screen, theater seats and more. The family room also set up with surround sound. An open upgraded kitchen with built-ins and large pantry closet. Tile & Wood flooring thru-out. Lawn service is Not included. Located in a gated community close to schools, shopping, major highways, and parks. A small dog with a $350 pet fee accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3176 FARLAND DRIVE have any available units?
3176 FARLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 3176 FARLAND DRIVE have?
Some of 3176 FARLAND DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3176 FARLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3176 FARLAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3176 FARLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3176 FARLAND DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3176 FARLAND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3176 FARLAND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3176 FARLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3176 FARLAND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3176 FARLAND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3176 FARLAND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3176 FARLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3176 FARLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3176 FARLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3176 FARLAND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3176 FARLAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3176 FARLAND DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
