3176 FARLAND DRIVE

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Don't wait come view this beautiful home, Newer flooring, The home features 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 3 car garage with an airconditioned room. Living Dining Family room, the second floor with a Movie Theater room with built-in speakers, projector, 100+ inch screen, theater seats and more. The family room also set up with surround sound. An open upgraded kitchen with built-ins and large pantry closet. Tile & Wood flooring thru-out. Lawn service is Not included. Located in a gated community close to schools, shopping, major highways, and parks. A small dog with a $350 pet fee accepted.