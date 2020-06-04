All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:04 AM

2613 COVENTRY LANE

2613 Coventry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2613 Coventry Lane, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large corner lot property in the heart of Ocoee with BRAND NEW carpets, offers formal living and dining combo, kitchen with bar, stainless steel appliance, big pantry, that over looks the open family room with two story high ceilings and wood burning fire place! Over sized master bedroom, master bath with his and her sinks, garden tub, and walk in closet, two spacious guest bedrooms, guest bath that also offers his and her sinks, washer and dryer hook ups, two car garage, large back yard, and much more... Located with in minutes to shopping dining, public transportation, 408, Turnpike, 429, Downtown Winter Garden, and Windermere.

AVAILABLE NOW!
12 Month Lease
$75 Application Fee
$125 Lease Admin Fee once application is approved
$250 Pet fee PER pet, max of 2 allowed
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 COVENTRY LANE have any available units?
2613 COVENTRY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 2613 COVENTRY LANE have?
Some of 2613 COVENTRY LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 COVENTRY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2613 COVENTRY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 COVENTRY LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 COVENTRY LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2613 COVENTRY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2613 COVENTRY LANE offers parking.
Does 2613 COVENTRY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 COVENTRY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 COVENTRY LANE have a pool?
No, 2613 COVENTRY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2613 COVENTRY LANE have accessible units?
No, 2613 COVENTRY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 COVENTRY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 COVENTRY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2613 COVENTRY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2613 COVENTRY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
