2613 COVENTRY LANE

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large corner lot property in the heart of Ocoee with BRAND NEW carpets, offers formal living and dining combo, kitchen with bar, stainless steel appliance, big pantry, that over looks the open family room with two story high ceilings and wood burning fire place! Over sized master bedroom, master bath with his and her sinks, garden tub, and walk in closet, two spacious guest bedrooms, guest bath that also offers his and her sinks, washer and dryer hook ups, two car garage, large back yard, and much more... Located with in minutes to shopping dining, public transportation, 408, Turnpike, 429, Downtown Winter Garden, and Windermere.



AVAILABLE NOW!

12 Month Lease

$75 Application Fee

$125 Lease Admin Fee once application is approved

$250 Pet fee PER pet, max of 2 allowed

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED