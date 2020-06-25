All apartments in Ocoee
2416 Kalch Court
Last updated May 2 2019

2416 Kalch Court

2416 Kalch Court · No Longer Available
Location

2416 Kalch Court, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Ocoee Home / Ready for New Tenants - This Ocoee home has established trees, front covered patio, split bedrooms, fireplace in living room that is open to a breakfast nook and kitchen. All areas tiled except bedrooms That have new carpet. Interior has fresh paint and hall bath new tiles. Very large screened porch overlooking wonderful back yard. Indoor utility room with washer and dryer. Lawn service included.

Contact Donna to schedule to see this awesome home.
407-719-5532

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3403267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 Kalch Court have any available units?
2416 Kalch Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 2416 Kalch Court have?
Some of 2416 Kalch Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 Kalch Court currently offering any rent specials?
2416 Kalch Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 Kalch Court pet-friendly?
No, 2416 Kalch Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 2416 Kalch Court offer parking?
Yes, 2416 Kalch Court offers parking.
Does 2416 Kalch Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2416 Kalch Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 Kalch Court have a pool?
No, 2416 Kalch Court does not have a pool.
Does 2416 Kalch Court have accessible units?
No, 2416 Kalch Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 Kalch Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2416 Kalch Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2416 Kalch Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2416 Kalch Court does not have units with air conditioning.
