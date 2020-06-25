2416 Kalch Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Ocoee Home / Ready for New Tenants - This Ocoee home has established trees, front covered patio, split bedrooms, fireplace in living room that is open to a breakfast nook and kitchen. All areas tiled except bedrooms That have new carpet. Interior has fresh paint and hall bath new tiles. Very large screened porch overlooking wonderful back yard. Indoor utility room with washer and dryer. Lawn service included.



Contact Donna to schedule to see this awesome home.

407-719-5532



No Pets Allowed



