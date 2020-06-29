1848 BLACK MAPLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

NEW NEW NEW 4 bedroom 3 Bath Home in Arden Park North Come be the first to move in this brand new home in Ocoee

Move into a brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home Home has quartz counter tops up graded cabinets, with ceramic tile in great room, kitchen.and bathrooms Bedroom are a split plan with carpet . With the 4th bedroom with 3rd bath perfect for grandma. Master bath has shower and a large garden tub. 2 car garage, laundry room with washer and dryer.Community has playgrounds, large clubhouse, on-sight HOA office and pool. Conveniently close to the 429 and the Florida Turnpike