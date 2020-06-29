All apartments in Ocoee
1848 BLACK MAPLE
Last updated March 23 2020 at 8:17 PM

1848 BLACK MAPLE

1848 Black Maple Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1848 Black Maple Pl, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
NEW NEW NEW 4 bedroom 3 Bath Home in Arden Park North Come be the first to move in this brand new home in Ocoee
Move into a brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home Home has quartz counter tops up graded cabinets, with ceramic tile in great room, kitchen.and bathrooms Bedroom are a split plan with carpet . With the 4th bedroom with 3rd bath perfect for grandma. Master bath has shower and a large garden tub. 2 car garage, laundry room with washer and dryer.Community has playgrounds, large clubhouse, on-sight HOA office and pool. Conveniently close to the 429 and the Florida Turnpike

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1848 BLACK MAPLE have any available units?
1848 BLACK MAPLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 1848 BLACK MAPLE have?
Some of 1848 BLACK MAPLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1848 BLACK MAPLE currently offering any rent specials?
1848 BLACK MAPLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1848 BLACK MAPLE pet-friendly?
No, 1848 BLACK MAPLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 1848 BLACK MAPLE offer parking?
Yes, 1848 BLACK MAPLE offers parking.
Does 1848 BLACK MAPLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1848 BLACK MAPLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1848 BLACK MAPLE have a pool?
Yes, 1848 BLACK MAPLE has a pool.
Does 1848 BLACK MAPLE have accessible units?
No, 1848 BLACK MAPLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1848 BLACK MAPLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1848 BLACK MAPLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1848 BLACK MAPLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1848 BLACK MAPLE does not have units with air conditioning.
