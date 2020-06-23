10618 Clarcona Ocoee Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Practically new 4/2 home in Apopka! Available for immediate occupancy! - A must see! This beautiful 4/2 home is located in Oak Level Heights of Apopka, directly across from the Forest Lake Golf Club. Just minutes from anywhere in Orlando. Twenty minutes to downtown, Universal, I-Drive, and just twenty-five minutes to Disney, this location can't be beat!



Newly renovated with beautiful wood and tiled flooring throughout, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen, fresh paint, spacious floor-plan and a large fence enclosed yard!



Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net to schedule a viewing of this lovely home.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Pets will be screened through, www.petscreening.com. The link will be sent to you after you apply.



*Tenant must provide their own washer and dryer.



(RLNE3753623)