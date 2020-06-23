All apartments in Ocoee
10618 Clarcona Ocoee Rd.

10618 Clarcona Ocoee Road · No Longer Available
Location

10618 Clarcona Ocoee Road, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Practically new 4/2 home in Apopka! Available for immediate occupancy! - A must see! This beautiful 4/2 home is located in Oak Level Heights of Apopka, directly across from the Forest Lake Golf Club. Just minutes from anywhere in Orlando. Twenty minutes to downtown, Universal, I-Drive, and just twenty-five minutes to Disney, this location can't be beat!

Newly renovated with beautiful wood and tiled flooring throughout, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen, fresh paint, spacious floor-plan and a large fence enclosed yard!

Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net to schedule a viewing of this lovely home.

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Pets will be screened through, www.petscreening.com. The link will be sent to you after you apply.

*Tenant must provide their own washer and dryer.

(RLNE3753623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10618 Clarcona Ocoee Rd. have any available units?
10618 Clarcona Ocoee Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 10618 Clarcona Ocoee Rd. have?
Some of 10618 Clarcona Ocoee Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10618 Clarcona Ocoee Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
10618 Clarcona Ocoee Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10618 Clarcona Ocoee Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10618 Clarcona Ocoee Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 10618 Clarcona Ocoee Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 10618 Clarcona Ocoee Rd. does offer parking.
Does 10618 Clarcona Ocoee Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10618 Clarcona Ocoee Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10618 Clarcona Ocoee Rd. have a pool?
No, 10618 Clarcona Ocoee Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 10618 Clarcona Ocoee Rd. have accessible units?
No, 10618 Clarcona Ocoee Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 10618 Clarcona Ocoee Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10618 Clarcona Ocoee Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10618 Clarcona Ocoee Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10618 Clarcona Ocoee Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
