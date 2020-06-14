Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:46 PM

49 Apartments for rent in Oakleaf Plantation, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oakleaf Plantation renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to c... Read Guide >

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #723
785 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1509 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready Now- The Preserve of Oakleaf - Tired of mowing your lawn but need the space of a house? Well, look no further! Here at The Preserve, you can have all of that and more! This second level condo is a spacious open floor plan with the living,
Results within 1 mile of Oakleaf Plantation

1 of 19

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3343 Burgandy Branch Dr.
3343 Burgandy Branch Drive, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2650 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom in Orange Park - Beautiful home with wood laminate flooring. Huge bonus room upstairs. Ceiling fans.
Results within 5 miles of Oakleaf Plantation
Verified

1 of 137

16 Units Available
Duclay
16 Units Available
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1216 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 22

3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 18

207 Units Available
Ortega Hills
207 Units Available
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,095
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 33

6 Units Available
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 16

8 Units Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
8 Units Available
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1460 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
Verified

1 of 43

8 Units Available
$
Jacksonville Heights West
8 Units Available
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1169 sqft
This modern community is near I-295 and the Cecil Commerce Center. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center, community room, and playground. Apartments offer spacious interiors with modern updates. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Contact for Availability
Cedar Hills
Contact for Availability
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$904
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
975 sqft
Palm Trace Apartments in Jacksonville, FL offer the best in modern country-style Florida living, with a park-like setting featuring palm trees and a resort pool. Interiors are upgraded.

1 of 53

1 Unit Available
McGirts Creek
1 Unit Available
8280 Rocky Creek Dr
8280 Rocky Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,257
1425 sqft
8280 Rocky Creek Dr Available 08/01/20 3BR 2BA Single Family Rental Home, Two Car Garage, Storage Shed, Covered Veranda, Large Back Yard, Tile and Wood Flooring, Split Floorplan - Must see this charming newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
5757 Norde Dr E
5757 East Norde Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1172 sqft
5757 Norde Dr E Available 06/19/20 3/2 Available at 5757 Norde Rd - This 3/2 with Florida sun room features a fenced front and back yard, a big front porch and double driveway.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
McGirts Creek
1 Unit Available
7955 Diamond Leaf Dr S
7955 Diamond Leaf Drive South, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1399 sqft
7955 Diamond Leaf Dr S Available 06/19/20 3/2 Available at 7955 Diamond Leaf Dr S - This spacious home features a 2 car garage with new exterior door, carpets in all rooms, screened in back porch, blinds on windows, countertops, all appliances

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1003 Kettering Way
1003 Kettering Way, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1343 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1663500 A chaming rental in Orange Park! It sits in close proximity to the Jacksonville Naval Complex.

1 of 60

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1213 SUMMERFIELD CT
1213 Summerfield Court, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2064 sqft
You CAN have it all. Enjoy the peace and quiet of country living and the convenience of city living.

1 of 20

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3929 SERENO CT
3929 Sereno Ct, Clay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1996 sqft
Designer Touches Throughout this Armco Split Bedroom Home. Upgraded Fixtures, Wood Floors in Main Living Area and Inviting Master Suite w/ Garden Tub with Ceramic Tile and Two Walk-in Closets.
Results within 10 miles of Oakleaf Plantation
Verified

1 of 53

18 Units Available
Rolling Hills
18 Units Available
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1305 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oaks at Normandy in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

13 Units Available
Hillcrest
13 Units Available
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In charming Hillcrest, 7 miles from downtown. Close to St John's River and Normandy Boulevard shopping. Gated complex with nature trails, picnic area, and pool with lounge chairs. W/D hookup and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 1

9 Units Available
Ortega Farms
9 Units Available
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1080 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Ortega, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 16

11 Units Available
$
Orange Park
11 Units Available
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1247 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
Verified

1 of 36

41 Units Available
Avondale
41 Units Available
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1163 sqft
Near Ortega River and Fishweir Park. Access to I-10. Swimming pool and fitness center, convenient parking, and 24-hour maintenance. Units have a patio or balcony, modern appliances, and plush carpeting.
Verified

1 of 30

1 Unit Available
Ortega Farms
1 Unit Available
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To Summerwind Apartments\nSail into a luxurious new lifestyle where living is a breeze. Relax by the pool or enjoy a cookout in our barbecue area. Simple pleasures are often lifes greatest rewards and you will find them at Summerwind.

1 of 35

1 Unit Available
Riverside
1 Unit Available
1257 Donald Street
1257 Donald Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2820 sqft
1257 Donald Street Available 07/03/20 Check out this GORGEOUS & SPACIOUS House in BELOVED AVONDALE! - This house is a must see & have with gleaming wood floors throughout, ample natural lighting, electric fireplace, sun-room, spacious dining room,

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills
1 Unit Available
6405 Romilly Drive
6405 Romilly Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1408 sqft
6405 Romilly Drive Available 07/01/20 4/2 Available at 6405 Romilly! - This 4/2 home with 1 gar garage features a beautifully landscaped fenced front and back yard and sits on a nice corner lot.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
4813 Cardinal Boulevard
4813 Cardinal Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Cute Lakeshore Bungalow - Freshly painted and updated Lakeshore Bungalow. Hardwood floors throughout. One car detached garage. (RLNE5788566)
City Guide for Oakleaf Plantation, FL

I’ve been to Jacksonville / There we were looking out some country window / And although we had our problems, we were fine." (- Brandon Flowers, "Jacksonville")

Everything seems fine in OakLeaf Plantation, a small community just 20 miles outside of Jacksonville, Florida. The 6,400-acre master-planned community was created to provide the residences with all the amenities of modern living. Homes, shops, restaurants, schools, golf courses are all within a comfy five-mile radius. Because, let's face it, that's all you really need, right? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Oakleaf Plantation, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oakleaf Plantation renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

