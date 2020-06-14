49 Apartments for rent in Oakleaf Plantation, FL with hardwood floors
1 of 17
1 of 19
1 of 137
1 of 22
1 of 18
1 of 33
1 of 16
1 of 43
1 of 11
1 of 53
1 of 15
1 of 1
1 of 15
1 of 60
1 of 20
1 of 53
1 of 29
1 of 1
1 of 16
1 of 36
1 of 30
1 of 35
1 of 1
1 of 1
I’ve been to Jacksonville / There we were looking out some country window / And although we had our problems, we were fine." (- Brandon Flowers, "Jacksonville")
Everything seems fine in OakLeaf Plantation, a small community just 20 miles outside of Jacksonville, Florida. The 6,400-acre master-planned community was created to provide the residences with all the amenities of modern living. Homes, shops, restaurants, schools, golf courses are all within a comfy five-mile radius. Because, let's face it, that's all you really need, right? See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oakleaf Plantation renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.