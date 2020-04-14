729 TURKEY POINT DR

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful two story 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Oakleaf Plantation. Kitchen has 42'' cabinets with solid surface counter tops, all appliances included. The master bath includes a tile shower, garden tub and upgraded cabinets. The home features a large back yard with a cover screened patio, back yard partially fenced. Available now.

