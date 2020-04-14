All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
729 TURKEY POINT DR
729 TURKEY POINT DR

729 Turkey Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

729 Turkey Point Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful two story 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Oakleaf Plantation. Kitchen has 42'' cabinets with solid surface counter tops, all appliances included. The master bath includes a tile shower, garden tub and upgraded cabinets. The home features a large back yard with a cover screened patio, back yard partially fenced. Available now.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

