625 OAKLEAF PLANTATION PKWY
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:48 AM

625 OAKLEAF PLANTATION PKWY

625 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

625 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great Cul-de-sac location and beautiful end unit Townhome in Coventry at the Oakleaf Plantation. All kitchen appliances included with Washer and Dryer. Beautiful new laminate floor throughout the 1st floor living and dining room, and staircases. Nice open concept Living space, spacious Kitchen w/ Island & Stainless appliances, freshly painted & new carpet in 2nd floor in all bedrooms. Walking distance to A rated schools, nearby Oakleaf Town Center shopping and restaurants, NAS JAX, Cecile field, Amazon distribution center. What's more, enjoy the great Oakleaf Amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 OAKLEAF PLANTATION PKWY have any available units?
625 OAKLEAF PLANTATION PKWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 625 OAKLEAF PLANTATION PKWY have?
Some of 625 OAKLEAF PLANTATION PKWY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 OAKLEAF PLANTATION PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
625 OAKLEAF PLANTATION PKWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 OAKLEAF PLANTATION PKWY pet-friendly?
No, 625 OAKLEAF PLANTATION PKWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 625 OAKLEAF PLANTATION PKWY offer parking?
Yes, 625 OAKLEAF PLANTATION PKWY offers parking.
Does 625 OAKLEAF PLANTATION PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 OAKLEAF PLANTATION PKWY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 OAKLEAF PLANTATION PKWY have a pool?
No, 625 OAKLEAF PLANTATION PKWY does not have a pool.
Does 625 OAKLEAF PLANTATION PKWY have accessible units?
No, 625 OAKLEAF PLANTATION PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 625 OAKLEAF PLANTATION PKWY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 OAKLEAF PLANTATION PKWY has units with dishwashers.
Does 625 OAKLEAF PLANTATION PKWY have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 OAKLEAF PLANTATION PKWY does not have units with air conditioning.

