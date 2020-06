Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

READY FOR QUICK MOVE IN! 4 bed/2 full bath with large privacy fenced yard. High ceilings, open concept layout with French doors to a screened patio. Chef's delight kitchen with stainless appliances, espresso cabinets, walk in pantry, granite counters, breakfast bar with room for 6. Well appointed master suite, formal dining, security system ready for activation. NON-SMOKERS ONLY. A $50 non-refundable application fee per resident over 18 is charged to cover credit/background check.