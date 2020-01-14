All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

492 Deercroft Lane

492 Deercroft Lane · No Longer Available
Location

492 Deercroft Lane, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Huge 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Forest Hammock! - This huge 2,500 sq ft home in Forest Hammock feels like home! This stunning home offers 4 oversized bedrooms, and office and 2.5 bathrooms! The gourmet kitchen overlooks an open and spacious family room and dining area. Outside is a screened in porch and backyard perfect for entertaining! The home is spacious and bright with an open floor plan! Pets acceptable with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (No aggressive breeds permitted).

Close to NAS JAX, shops, and walking distance to parks, community pool and nature paths.

This home is sure to go fast, call or text Jennifer to schedule your showing today, 904-615-0834.

Rent $1800 per month + $10 admin fee = $1810 Total Monthly Rent.
Security Deposit = $1800

Jennifer Lynch, REALTOR
Licensed Sales Associate
Cell: (904) 615-0834

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent required. First full month's rent and security deposit are due prior to move-in.

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Office: (904) 701-3276
www.centerbeamrealestate.com

(RLNE5302739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 492 Deercroft Lane have any available units?
492 Deercroft Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
Is 492 Deercroft Lane currently offering any rent specials?
492 Deercroft Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 492 Deercroft Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 492 Deercroft Lane is pet friendly.
Does 492 Deercroft Lane offer parking?
No, 492 Deercroft Lane does not offer parking.
Does 492 Deercroft Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 492 Deercroft Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 492 Deercroft Lane have a pool?
Yes, 492 Deercroft Lane has a pool.
Does 492 Deercroft Lane have accessible units?
No, 492 Deercroft Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 492 Deercroft Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 492 Deercroft Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 492 Deercroft Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 492 Deercroft Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

