492 Deercroft Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Huge 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Forest Hammock! - This huge 2,500 sq ft home in Forest Hammock feels like home! This stunning home offers 4 oversized bedrooms, and office and 2.5 bathrooms! The gourmet kitchen overlooks an open and spacious family room and dining area. Outside is a screened in porch and backyard perfect for entertaining! The home is spacious and bright with an open floor plan! Pets acceptable with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (No aggressive breeds permitted).



Close to NAS JAX, shops, and walking distance to parks, community pool and nature paths.



This home is sure to go fast, call or text Jennifer to schedule your showing today, 904-615-0834.



Rent $1800 per month + $10 admin fee = $1810 Total Monthly Rent.

Security Deposit = $1800



Jennifer Lynch, REALTOR

Licensed Sales Associate

Cell: (904) 615-0834



Qualifications:

Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent required. First full month's rent and security deposit are due prior to move-in.



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College St.

Jacksonville, FL 32204

Office: (904) 701-3276

www.centerbeamrealestate.com



(RLNE5302739)