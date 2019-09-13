4658 CAMP CREEK LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful, spacious home with Fresh paint throughout, located in Eagle Landing built by with 4 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. This community includes an 18 Hole Championship Golf Course. The home has an Open floor plan and is great for entertaining. Separate formal living and dining rooms. Family room opens into beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, eat in area and large pantry. Bedrooms are a nice size with large closets. Master bedroom has large Walkin closet and a Garden bathtub with separate shower in Master bath. Spacious laundry room with washer and dryer. Enjoy relaxing in the back yard & Lanai or the subdivision with amenities that include an 18 Hole Championship Golf Course & Golf Clubhouse, Swim Park, Athletic club & More..