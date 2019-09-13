All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

4658 CAMP CREEK LN

4658 Camp Creek Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4658 Camp Creek Ln, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065
Eagle Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, spacious home with Fresh paint throughout, located in Eagle Landing built by with 4 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. This community includes an 18 Hole Championship Golf Course. The home has an Open floor plan and is great for entertaining. Separate formal living and dining rooms. Family room opens into beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, eat in area and large pantry. Bedrooms are a nice size with large closets. Master bedroom has large Walkin closet and a Garden bathtub with separate shower in Master bath. Spacious laundry room with washer and dryer. Enjoy relaxing in the back yard & Lanai or the subdivision with amenities that include an 18 Hole Championship Golf Course & Golf Clubhouse, Swim Park, Athletic club & More..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4658 CAMP CREEK LN have any available units?
4658 CAMP CREEK LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 4658 CAMP CREEK LN have?
Some of 4658 CAMP CREEK LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4658 CAMP CREEK LN currently offering any rent specials?
4658 CAMP CREEK LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4658 CAMP CREEK LN pet-friendly?
No, 4658 CAMP CREEK LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 4658 CAMP CREEK LN offer parking?
Yes, 4658 CAMP CREEK LN offers parking.
Does 4658 CAMP CREEK LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4658 CAMP CREEK LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4658 CAMP CREEK LN have a pool?
Yes, 4658 CAMP CREEK LN has a pool.
Does 4658 CAMP CREEK LN have accessible units?
No, 4658 CAMP CREEK LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4658 CAMP CREEK LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4658 CAMP CREEK LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 4658 CAMP CREEK LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 4658 CAMP CREEK LN does not have units with air conditioning.
