Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

4118 Carriage Crossing Lane

4118 Carriage Crossing Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4118 Carriage Crossing Ln, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065
Eagle Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Amazing 5BR/4BA Eagle Landing Luxury Home - AVAILABLE AUGUST 11, 2019

WOW! This amazing Eagle Landing luxury home features a 3 car garage, formal living & dining rooms, huge gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertops; upgraded stainless steel appliances, double ovens & breakfast bar; spacious family room with fireplace; master suite with luxury garden bathroom; huge upstairs bonus room/5th bedroom w/ en-suite bathroom; screened porch and so much more!

Eagle Landing is an amenity packed luxury community situated next to Jennings State Forest. Eagle Landing provides residents with amazing resort style amenities including a 18 hole golf course, clubhouse, water park, poolside cafe, cabana bar, 8 Har-Tru tennis courts, fitness center, ice cream parlor and so much more.

(RLNE5072784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 Carriage Crossing Lane have any available units?
4118 Carriage Crossing Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 4118 Carriage Crossing Lane have?
Some of 4118 Carriage Crossing Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4118 Carriage Crossing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4118 Carriage Crossing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 Carriage Crossing Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4118 Carriage Crossing Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4118 Carriage Crossing Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4118 Carriage Crossing Lane offers parking.
Does 4118 Carriage Crossing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4118 Carriage Crossing Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 Carriage Crossing Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4118 Carriage Crossing Lane has a pool.
Does 4118 Carriage Crossing Lane have accessible units?
No, 4118 Carriage Crossing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 Carriage Crossing Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4118 Carriage Crossing Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4118 Carriage Crossing Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4118 Carriage Crossing Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
