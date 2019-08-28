4118 Carriage Crossing Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Amazing 5BR/4BA Eagle Landing Luxury Home - AVAILABLE AUGUST 11, 2019



WOW! This amazing Eagle Landing luxury home features a 3 car garage, formal living & dining rooms, huge gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertops; upgraded stainless steel appliances, double ovens & breakfast bar; spacious family room with fireplace; master suite with luxury garden bathroom; huge upstairs bonus room/5th bedroom w/ en-suite bathroom; screened porch and so much more!



Eagle Landing is an amenity packed luxury community situated next to Jennings State Forest. Eagle Landing provides residents with amazing resort style amenities including a 18 hole golf course, clubhouse, water park, poolside cafe, cabana bar, 8 Har-Tru tennis courts, fitness center, ice cream parlor and so much more.



(RLNE5072784)