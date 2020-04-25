403 Oasis Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Three Bedroom 2.5 bath END UNIT Townhome with attached 2-car Garage. GORGEOUS WATER VIEW! Close to Oakleaf Town Center. MANY UPGRADES including beautiful hard flooring in living area and stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and sinks, granite kitchen counter tops, built-in microwave, Whirlpool appliance package with smooth top range, Upgraded 30'' Kitchen Cabinets, Large Breakfast Bar, Eat in Kitchen. Large walk-in closets in bedrooms. Tiled walk-in shower in Master Bath with his and her sinks. TWO CAR GARAGE with Key Pad Entry with two Remotes. HOA maintain exterior including lawn.