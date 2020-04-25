All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated April 25 2020 at 2:35 AM

403 Oasis Lane

403 Oasis Ln · No Longer Available
Location

403 Oasis Ln, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32073

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three Bedroom 2.5 bath END UNIT Townhome with attached 2-car Garage. GORGEOUS WATER VIEW! Close to Oakleaf Town Center. MANY UPGRADES including beautiful hard flooring in living area and stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and sinks, granite kitchen counter tops, built-in microwave, Whirlpool appliance package with smooth top range, Upgraded 30'' Kitchen Cabinets, Large Breakfast Bar, Eat in Kitchen. Large walk-in closets in bedrooms. Tiled walk-in shower in Master Bath with his and her sinks. TWO CAR GARAGE with Key Pad Entry with two Remotes. HOA maintain exterior including lawn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Oasis Lane have any available units?
403 Oasis Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 403 Oasis Lane have?
Some of 403 Oasis Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Oasis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
403 Oasis Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Oasis Lane pet-friendly?
No, 403 Oasis Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 403 Oasis Lane offer parking?
Yes, 403 Oasis Lane offers parking.
Does 403 Oasis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Oasis Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Oasis Lane have a pool?
No, 403 Oasis Lane does not have a pool.
Does 403 Oasis Lane have accessible units?
No, 403 Oasis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Oasis Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 Oasis Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Oasis Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 Oasis Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

