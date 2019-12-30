All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
3902 Pebble Brooke Cir
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:31 PM

3902 Pebble Brooke Cir

3902 Pebble Brooke Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3902 Pebble Brooke Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fall in love with this gorgeous Orange Park home! Updates include fresh paint, new carpet, and easy-care wood laminate flooring so you can move in with peace of mind. Perfectly nestled in the beautiful Oakleaf Plantation area, close to schools and parks, minutes from shopping at Oakleaf Town Center, and just 1.5 miles to Hwy 23 for a quick daily commute. Kick back in the spacious living area, w/ vaulted ceilings and large windows for plenty of natural light, adding to a healthy and relaxing atmosphere. Create delicious meals in the bright and functional kitchen, w/ brand-new SS appliances and plenty of cabinets for storing your favorite ingredients. Escape to the master bedroom, w/ opulent double tray ceiling and ensuite bath where you can treat yourself to a soothing soak and unwind before bed. Entertain guests in the huge backyard facing a community lake, lending to memorable gatherings for years to come. Call today to schedule your tour while this fantastic home is still available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

