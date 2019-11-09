3475 BILTMORE WAY

Amenities
ORANGE PARK TOWN HOME FOR RENT: From Five points, I-10 west to I-295 south, west on Collins, south on Old Middleburg, south to Oak Leaf Village Pkwy., right on Biltmore Way to home. Oakleaf plantation. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, kitchen (R/R/M/DW), living room, dining room, bonus room, apx. 1720 sq ft, central H/A, washer/dryer, 2 car garage, community pool with slides and play ground, gym and community center, off street parking. $1375 sec. dep., may consider sm dog with NRPF [AVNSLB PM dj] Available now.