Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3475 BILTMORE WAY
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:56 AM

3475 BILTMORE WAY

3475 Biltmore Way · No Longer Available
Location

3475 Biltmore Way, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ORANGE PARK TOWN HOME FOR RENT: From Five points, I-10 west to I-295 south, west on Collins, south on Old Middleburg, south to Oak Leaf Village Pkwy., right on Biltmore Way to home. Oakleaf plantation. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, kitchen (R/R/M/DW), living room, dining room, bonus room, apx. 1720 sq ft, central H/A, washer/dryer, 2 car garage, community pool with slides and play ground, gym and community center, off street parking. $1375 sec. dep., may consider sm dog with NRPF [AVNSLB PM dj] Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3475 BILTMORE WAY have any available units?
3475 BILTMORE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 3475 BILTMORE WAY have?
Some of 3475 BILTMORE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3475 BILTMORE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3475 BILTMORE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3475 BILTMORE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 3475 BILTMORE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 3475 BILTMORE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3475 BILTMORE WAY offers parking.
Does 3475 BILTMORE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3475 BILTMORE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3475 BILTMORE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3475 BILTMORE WAY has a pool.
Does 3475 BILTMORE WAY have accessible units?
No, 3475 BILTMORE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3475 BILTMORE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3475 BILTMORE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3475 BILTMORE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3475 BILTMORE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
