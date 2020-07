Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has a 2 car garage entry at rear, large living room and dining room combination. Spacious bedrooms and laundry room are upstairs. Beautiful ceramic tiles in the downstairs, as well as in all bathrooms and laundry room. Newer 14 SEER high efficient A/C lowers electricity bills. All kitchen appliances and newer washer and dryer. Conveniently located in Argyle area. Just minutes away from I295, Oakleaf Town Center, Parks, NAS Jax, and great schools. I