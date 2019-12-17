3157 STONEBRIER RIDGE DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

This spacious home is newly painted. Enter the home through the double doors, the entryway with a high ceiling opens to a large combination dining room living room. The open kitchen has granite tile floors, extra high cabinets, and a food prep island. The granite floors extend to the breakfast area with a sliding glass door that opens to the covered patio. The family room adjoins the kitchen area. There is a bedroom downstairs that could double as an office. There is a full bath on the ground floor. Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite with entry hall, large walk-in closet and master bath with garden tub, separate shower, double vanities and private room with toilet. There is a loft that opens to the entryway below and 3 more bedrooms.