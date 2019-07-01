All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
3112 Tower Oaks Dr
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

3112 Tower Oaks Dr

3112 Tower Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3112 Tower Oaks Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath home for rent in Oakleaf! Grand entry has formal dining room and formal sitting room leading to the kitchen and living area with vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space. Perfect spot for a small bistro set and additional seating at the bar makes this a great home for entertaining! Bright and airy feel throughout with a split bedroom floor plan and a 2nd floor loft that can be converted into it's own Master suite with private bathroom and closet! Master en suite includes his/her vanities, a garden tub, spacious stand-up shower, separate water closet and TWO walk in closets. Elevated patio looks out to calming nature preserve. Laundry room with Washer and Dryer included! Enjoy the community recreation center, pool, gym and more! Schedule your self-guided tour today! *7, 12 or 18 month lease option available* No PETS. Resident benefit package 1% of rental rate/monthly. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 Tower Oaks Dr have any available units?
3112 Tower Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 3112 Tower Oaks Dr have?
Some of 3112 Tower Oaks Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 Tower Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Tower Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Tower Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3112 Tower Oaks Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 3112 Tower Oaks Dr offer parking?
No, 3112 Tower Oaks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3112 Tower Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3112 Tower Oaks Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Tower Oaks Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3112 Tower Oaks Dr has a pool.
Does 3112 Tower Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 3112 Tower Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Tower Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3112 Tower Oaks Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3112 Tower Oaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3112 Tower Oaks Dr has units with air conditioning.
