3112 Tower Oaks Dr

Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath home for rent in Oakleaf! Grand entry has formal dining room and formal sitting room leading to the kitchen and living area with vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space. Perfect spot for a small bistro set and additional seating at the bar makes this a great home for entertaining! Bright and airy feel throughout with a split bedroom floor plan and a 2nd floor loft that can be converted into it's own Master suite with private bathroom and closet! Master en suite includes his/her vanities, a garden tub, spacious stand-up shower, separate water closet and TWO walk in closets. Elevated patio looks out to calming nature preserve. Laundry room with Washer and Dryer included! Enjoy the community recreation center, pool, gym and more! Schedule your self-guided tour today! *7, 12 or 18 month lease option available* No PETS. Resident benefit package 1% of rental rate/monthly. Renters insurance required.