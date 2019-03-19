All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated March 19 2019

280 Dovefield Ct

280 Dovefield Court · No Longer Available
Location

280 Dovefield Court, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32073

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
- ARGYLE FOREST Single family home in Deerfield Pointe!! Single story home w/ 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Separate LR/FR.
The kitchen includes new electric stove and refrigerator, also dishwasher.
The property features all tile flooring and central heat/AC, fireplace, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups ONLY & partially fenced backyard.
Enclosed extra game/family room.
***The property does not have a garage. The garage has been converted into a 4th bedroom and additional storage.Newer A/C, new paint!!
No pets
Security deposit equal to one month's rent, 12 month lease, section 8 NOT accepted.

(RLNE4448255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

