1072 Moosehead Drive

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FOR RENT: 3BR/2BA HOUSE IN CANNONS POINT @ OAKLEAF PLANTATION - 3 beds, 2 full baths

1513 sq. ft.



NEW LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORING INSTALLED AUG 2019. TENANT WILL BE ALLOWED FULL ACCESS TO NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES TO INCLUDE SWIMMING POOLS AND EXERCISE FACILITIES AT THE AMENITY CENTERS. TENANT WILL NEED TO TAKE LEASE TO COMMUNITY MANAGER'S OFFICE TO RECEIVE ACCESS BADGES AND MUST ABIDE BY ALL RULES AND REGULATIONS FOR THE NEIGHBORHOOD. LAWN SPRAYING IS INCLUDED. TENANT IS REQUIRED TO PROPERLY WATER THE LAWN IN ACCORDANCE WITH ALLOWABLE DAYS/TIMES.



(RLNE3005782)