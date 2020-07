Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities

4 bedroom 2 bath home with 1650 square feet of living space. Great Location: across the street from a beautiful new park, just 3 blocks away from West Orange Trail, and just over a mile to the Turnpike on-ramps. Mango tree and multiple orange trees in the yard with a large oak tree for shade. Don't miss this one.