CaSienna Apartment Homes
CaSienna Apartment Homes

5755 Stoneridge Ct · (734) 415-9545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5755 Stoneridge Ct, Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Price and availability

VERIFIED almost 2 years AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$859

Studio · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

1 Bedroom

1 bed/1 bath-1

$945

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 bed/1 bath-1

$1,084

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 918 sqft

2 bed/1.5 bath-1

$1,139

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 918 sqft

2 bed/1.5 bath-2

$1,191

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1159 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 bed/2 bath-1

$1,201

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1269 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from CaSienna Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
CaSienna Apartments Perfectly situated in Orlando, FL, our community knows the importance of being close to life's necessities. Fine dining and shopping at Festival Bay Mall is all within reach to CaSienna and for the entertainment lover Universal Studios Orlando and Wet 'n Wild Waterpark are both nearby. We also provide easy access to public transportation and the I-4 freeway for all your commuting needs. At CaSienna we've included every comfort and convenience in our one, two and three bedroom floor plans to ensure your stay here is enjoyable and pleasant. Our distinctive floor plans feature all electric gourmet kitchens, plush wall-to-wall carpeting, large walk-in closets, full size washer and dryer connections and so much more! Cats and dogs are welcome but ask us about our pet policy as some breed and size restrictions may apply. CaSienna Apartments gives you Two sparkling swimming pools, an inviting clubhouse to entertain friends and family and a playground for the little ones are just a few of the comforts residents can enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $120
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions:
Parking Details: Covered space available additional-$25.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does CaSienna Apartment Homes have any available units?
CaSienna Apartment Homes offers studio floorplans starting at $859, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $945, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,084, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,201. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does CaSienna Apartment Homes have?
Some of CaSienna Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is CaSienna Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
CaSienna Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is CaSienna Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, CaSienna Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does CaSienna Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, CaSienna Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does CaSienna Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, CaSienna Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does CaSienna Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, CaSienna Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does CaSienna Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, CaSienna Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does CaSienna Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, CaSienna Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does CaSienna Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, CaSienna Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
