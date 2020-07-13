CaSienna Apartment Homes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

CaSienna Apartments Perfectly situated in Orlando, FL, our community knows the importance of being close to life's necessities. Fine dining and shopping at Festival Bay Mall is all within reach to CaSienna and for the entertainment lover Universal Studios Orlando and Wet 'n Wild Waterpark are both nearby. We also provide easy access to public transportation and the I-4 freeway for all your commuting needs. At CaSienna we've included every comfort and convenience in our one, two and three bedroom floor plans to ensure your stay here is enjoyable and pleasant. Our distinctive floor plans feature all electric gourmet kitchens, plush wall-to-wall carpeting, large walk-in closets, full size washer and dryer connections and so much more! Cats and dogs are welcome but ask us about our pet policy as some breed and size restrictions may apply. CaSienna Apartments gives you Two sparkling swimming pools, an inviting clubhouse to entertain friends and family and a playground for the little ones are just a few of the comforts residents can enjoy.