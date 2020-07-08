All apartments in Oak Ridge
Find more places like 6109 Wilbeth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Ridge, FL
/
6109 Wilbeth Avenue
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:51 AM

6109 Wilbeth Avenue

6109 Wilbeth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6109 Wilbeth Avenue, Oak Ridge, FL 32809

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This renovated 3BD/1BTH home over 1,000 square feet is located just a stone's throw from the buzz and excitement of Millenia Mall, restaurant row, the outlet malls, and just 10 minutes to Universal Studios! The home features new laminate flooring throughout, fresh exterior and interior paint, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets and countertops, new bathroom vanity and toilet, and more! The main living area opens to the dining area and kitchen with a bonus room off of the kitchen. Each bedroom is generously sized and the master bedroom offers built in shelving. The exterior of the home offers a large fenced backyard, carport, and an additional storage and laundry room. Don't miss out – this home won't last long!

PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable.

All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply. The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history.

We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Also NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6109 Wilbeth Avenue have any available units?
6109 Wilbeth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 6109 Wilbeth Avenue have?
Some of 6109 Wilbeth Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6109 Wilbeth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6109 Wilbeth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 Wilbeth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6109 Wilbeth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Ridge.
Does 6109 Wilbeth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6109 Wilbeth Avenue offers parking.
Does 6109 Wilbeth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6109 Wilbeth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 Wilbeth Avenue have a pool?
No, 6109 Wilbeth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6109 Wilbeth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6109 Wilbeth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 Wilbeth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6109 Wilbeth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6109 Wilbeth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6109 Wilbeth Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct
Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Oak Ridge 1 BedroomsOak Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Oak Ridge Apartments with GymOak Ridge Pet Friendly Places
Oak Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FL
Viera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Americana

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College