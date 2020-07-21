5538 P G A Blvd Apt. 5023

Amenities
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo located in Orlando FL! - Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo located in Orlando FL! 2nd-floor end unit! This unit features an ample countertop and cabinet space in the kitchen. The breakfast bar overlooks the dining room leading into the living room. Large bedroom, featuring a huge walk-in closet! Private patio with sizeable outside storage closet. The bedroom features a walk-in closet. Bath has a tub/shower combo. Full-size washer and dryer included. The community offers a pool and a lake. Minutes to Millenia Mall, Universal, I-Drive and Premium Outlet areas.
To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com
Pets Not Allowed
$949.00 Monthly Rent
$949.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**
Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-No Evictions or Bankruptcys
