All apartments in Oak Ridge
Find more places like 5538 P G A Blvd Apt. 5023.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Ridge, FL
/
5538 P G A Blvd Apt. 5023
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

5538 P G A Blvd Apt. 5023

5538 P G a Blvd Unit 5036 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Ridge
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

5538 P G a Blvd Unit 5036, Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo located in Orlando FL! - Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo located in Orlando FL! 2nd-floor end unit! This unit features an ample countertop and cabinet space in the kitchen. The breakfast bar overlooks the dining room leading into the living room. Large bedroom, featuring a huge walk-in closet! Private patio with sizeable outside storage closet. The bedroom features a walk-in closet. Bath has a tub/shower combo. Full-size washer and dryer included. The community offers a pool and a lake. Minutes to Millenia Mall, Universal, I-Drive and Premium Outlet areas.

To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed

$949.00 Monthly Rent
$949.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-No Evictions or Bankruptcys

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5177494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5538 P G A Blvd Apt. 5023 have any available units?
5538 P G A Blvd Apt. 5023 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 5538 P G A Blvd Apt. 5023 have?
Some of 5538 P G A Blvd Apt. 5023's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5538 P G A Blvd Apt. 5023 currently offering any rent specials?
5538 P G A Blvd Apt. 5023 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5538 P G A Blvd Apt. 5023 pet-friendly?
No, 5538 P G A Blvd Apt. 5023 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Ridge.
Does 5538 P G A Blvd Apt. 5023 offer parking?
No, 5538 P G A Blvd Apt. 5023 does not offer parking.
Does 5538 P G A Blvd Apt. 5023 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5538 P G A Blvd Apt. 5023 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5538 P G A Blvd Apt. 5023 have a pool?
Yes, 5538 P G A Blvd Apt. 5023 has a pool.
Does 5538 P G A Blvd Apt. 5023 have accessible units?
No, 5538 P G A Blvd Apt. 5023 does not have accessible units.
Does 5538 P G A Blvd Apt. 5023 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5538 P G A Blvd Apt. 5023 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5538 P G A Blvd Apt. 5023 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5538 P G A Blvd Apt. 5023 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct
Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Oak Ridge 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOak Ridge 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oak Ridge Apartments with Washer-DryersOak Ridge Pet Friendly Apartments
Oak Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FL
Zephyrhills, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Americana

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College