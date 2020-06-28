3700 Castle Pines Ln Apt 4035

Amenities

patio / balcony pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

BEAUTIFUL 2 bedroom 2 bath condo! Walking into this home you are greeted with a cozy living room space. You can enjoy your favorite books or movies in the comfort of your living room, or relax on your balcony on a warm sunny day. The kitchen features a breakfast bar where you can enjoy delicious breakfast meals to start your day off amazingly. The community features a pool to cool off in on those warm sunny days and a park. Near to Florida Turnpike and South Orange Blossom Trail makes this home a commuters dream! This home is also near to the Millenia mall. Water is included with the rent. Tour your future home, call us today !