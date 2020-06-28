All apartments in Oak Ridge
Find more places like 3700 Castle Pines Ln Apt 4035.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Ridge, FL
/
3700 Castle Pines Ln Apt 4035
Last updated March 20 2020 at 7:35 AM

3700 Castle Pines Ln Apt 4035

3700 Castle Pines Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3700 Castle Pines Lane, Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
BEAUTIFUL 2 bedroom 2 bath condo! Walking into this home you are greeted with a cozy living room space. You can enjoy your favorite books or movies in the comfort of your living room, or relax on your balcony on a warm sunny day. The kitchen features a breakfast bar where you can enjoy delicious breakfast meals to start your day off amazingly. The community features a pool to cool off in on those warm sunny days and a park. Near to Florida Turnpike and South Orange Blossom Trail makes this home a commuters dream! This home is also near to the Millenia mall. Water is included with the rent. Tour your future home, call us today !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Castle Pines Ln Apt 4035 have any available units?
3700 Castle Pines Ln Apt 4035 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
Is 3700 Castle Pines Ln Apt 4035 currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Castle Pines Ln Apt 4035 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Castle Pines Ln Apt 4035 pet-friendly?
No, 3700 Castle Pines Ln Apt 4035 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Ridge.
Does 3700 Castle Pines Ln Apt 4035 offer parking?
No, 3700 Castle Pines Ln Apt 4035 does not offer parking.
Does 3700 Castle Pines Ln Apt 4035 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Castle Pines Ln Apt 4035 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Castle Pines Ln Apt 4035 have a pool?
Yes, 3700 Castle Pines Ln Apt 4035 has a pool.
Does 3700 Castle Pines Ln Apt 4035 have accessible units?
No, 3700 Castle Pines Ln Apt 4035 does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Castle Pines Ln Apt 4035 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 Castle Pines Ln Apt 4035 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3700 Castle Pines Ln Apt 4035 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3700 Castle Pines Ln Apt 4035 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct
Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Oak Ridge 1 BedroomsOak Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Oak Ridge Apartments with GymOak Ridge Pet Friendly Places
Oak Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FL
Viera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Americana

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College