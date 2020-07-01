Rent Calculator
Oak Ridge, FL
/
1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A
1601 Oak Ridge Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1601 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge, FL 32809
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
- This is located in a gated community and also has a community pool.
This community is just minutes away from the Mall at Millenia, Target, another shopping center, restaurants and more!
(RLNE3227955)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A have any available units?
1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oak Ridge, FL
.
Is 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oak Ridge
.
Does 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A offer parking?
No, 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A has a pool.
Does 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Lake-Sumter State College