All apartments in Oak Ridge
Find more places like 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Ridge, FL
/
1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A

1601 Oak Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1601 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge, FL 32809

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
- This is located in a gated community and also has a community pool.
This community is just minutes away from the Mall at Millenia, Target, another shopping center, restaurants and more!

(RLNE3227955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A have any available units?
1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
Is 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Ridge.
Does 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A offer parking?
No, 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A has a pool.
Does 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 W. Oak Ridge Rd - Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct
Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Oak Ridge 1 BedroomsOak Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Oak Ridge Apartments with GymOak Ridge Pet Friendly Places
Oak Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FL
Viera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Americana

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College