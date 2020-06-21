All apartments in Northdale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

4137 Brentwood Park Circle

4137 Brentwood Park Circle · (941) 323-4803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4137 Brentwood Park Circle, Northdale, FL 33624
Northdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4137 Brentwood Park Circle · Avail. Jul 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1773 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
4137 Brentwood Park Circle Available 07/01/20 4137 Brentwood Park Circle, Tampa, FL 33624 - Like new!!! Wood flooring and tile throughout only carpeted in 2 bedrooms. Two Story Townhouse Great Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with Eat-in Area, Dishwasher, Refrigerator w/Ice maker, Range, Microwave, Sliders open to Patio with Storage Closet, Additional Storage under Stairs, Master Suite with Walk-in Closet and on suite, His/Her Vanities, Separate Makeup Desk and Shower Stall, Upstairs Laundry Room with Utility Sink and Washer/Dryer, One Car Garage w/Opener, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED, Private Courtyard, Community Pool, On Conservation Lot, Pet w/association Approval (under 35 lbs). Please text with address if interested in setting up a viewing appt. 941 323 4803

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3899855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4137 Brentwood Park Circle have any available units?
4137 Brentwood Park Circle has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4137 Brentwood Park Circle have?
Some of 4137 Brentwood Park Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4137 Brentwood Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4137 Brentwood Park Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4137 Brentwood Park Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4137 Brentwood Park Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4137 Brentwood Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4137 Brentwood Park Circle does offer parking.
Does 4137 Brentwood Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4137 Brentwood Park Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4137 Brentwood Park Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4137 Brentwood Park Circle has a pool.
Does 4137 Brentwood Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 4137 Brentwood Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4137 Brentwood Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4137 Brentwood Park Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4137 Brentwood Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4137 Brentwood Park Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
