4137 Brentwood Park Circle Available 07/01/20 4137 Brentwood Park Circle, Tampa, FL 33624 - Like new!!! Wood flooring and tile throughout only carpeted in 2 bedrooms. Two Story Townhouse Great Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with Eat-in Area, Dishwasher, Refrigerator w/Ice maker, Range, Microwave, Sliders open to Patio with Storage Closet, Additional Storage under Stairs, Master Suite with Walk-in Closet and on suite, His/Her Vanities, Separate Makeup Desk and Shower Stall, Upstairs Laundry Room with Utility Sink and Washer/Dryer, One Car Garage w/Opener, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED, Private Courtyard, Community Pool, On Conservation Lot, Pet w/association Approval (under 35 lbs). Please text with address if interested in setting up a viewing appt. 941 323 4803



(RLNE3899855)