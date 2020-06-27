16703 Whispering Glen Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

EXECUTIVE STYLED PROPERTY AVAILABLE MID SEPTEMBER Immaculately styled up-scaled home is ready for the next renter'. just look at the gorgeous style. This very large home boasts 3736 square feet of living space with four large bedrooms and three bathrooms plus a three-car garage. Hard wood floors welcome you in and build into the formal dining and living rooms. A private office is available for you, if you work from home or like the space for anything you wish. This kitchen is a showplace with its stainless-steel appliances, custom-styled cabinetry, imported granite counter-tops and large cooking island. All of your food preparation is close at hand! An open floor plan concept with the kitchen, eat-in space and expansive family overlooking the beautiful park-like backyard. A very spacious master bedroom suite is just spectacular with a master spa-like bathroom with an open walk in shower and garden tub. Wow! Upstairs offers a huge bonus room perfect for entertaining or relaxing with the family. This just needs to be seen in person to appreciate the quality. Contact us now for more information.



