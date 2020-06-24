All apartments in Northdale
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

14703 Cactus Wren Place

14703 Cactus Wren Place · No Longer Available
Location

14703 Cactus Wren Place, Northdale, FL 33625
Sugarwood Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,405 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4801333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14703 Cactus Wren Place have any available units?
14703 Cactus Wren Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 14703 Cactus Wren Place have?
Some of 14703 Cactus Wren Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14703 Cactus Wren Place currently offering any rent specials?
14703 Cactus Wren Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14703 Cactus Wren Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14703 Cactus Wren Place is pet friendly.
Does 14703 Cactus Wren Place offer parking?
Yes, 14703 Cactus Wren Place offers parking.
Does 14703 Cactus Wren Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14703 Cactus Wren Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14703 Cactus Wren Place have a pool?
Yes, 14703 Cactus Wren Place has a pool.
Does 14703 Cactus Wren Place have accessible units?
No, 14703 Cactus Wren Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14703 Cactus Wren Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14703 Cactus Wren Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 14703 Cactus Wren Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14703 Cactus Wren Place has units with air conditioning.
