Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous home has everything you've been searching for. It's equipped with a large gourmet style kitchen with updated cabinetry, attractive counters, and appliances. There is a great backyard equipped with a screened-in lanai, great for entertaining family and friends. Other features include a two-car garage and a covered front porch. Apply online today!