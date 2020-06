Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful house for rent long or short term while you search for permanent home. Heated pool and 3-car garage. This fully furnished 4 bedroom, 3 bath home will more than meet your approval. The amenity rich community of Gran Paradiso will add to your stay. The clubhouse is one of the best in the Venice area. Property is rented January-March, 2021.



Landlord pays electric up to $200. Anything over will be charged back to the tenant. Off season is $3400; in season $5000.