Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave range

RENTED FEBRUARY AND MARCH 2020 - Gorgeous, beautifully decorated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, BRAND NEW home in desirable North Port - close to everything you could ever ask for a perfect vacation. Open, light and bright floor plan features an island kitchen with huge pantry, a secluded Master Suite with an amazing walk in closet and a wooded private backyard.