Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1424 Dexter Rd

1424 Dexter Road · (941) 225-8183 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1424 Dexter Road, North Port, FL 34288

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1424 Dexter Rd · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1506 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely 3 BR / 2 Bath Home - North Port, FL - This home is available now. Come home to an open floor plan with high ceilings and a split floor plan. This property has a 2 car garage, large yard, and screened-in lanai. All the floors are tile and laminate. Your master bedroom has a walk-in closet as well as a double vanity in the master bath. Utilities not included. Pets ok. Weight and Breed restrictions apply. No Smoking.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://showinghero.com/property/managetenantproperty/MjEzOA==?opt=1

To Apply Click on the link below:

https://rpmfl020.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=b30fb29c-8c73-4d14-8312-6f2458b5e14a&source=Website

Rent: $1395/m
Base Deposit: $1750 (with good credit)
Non Refundable Pet Fee: $250
Additional Pet Rent: $25/m (total, not per pet) (if applicable)
Background Checks: $75 (each person 18yrs+)

Real Property Management of Sarasota & Manatee is the local affiliate office of the greater company, Real Property Management. Real Property Management is the largest residential property manager in the world having 250+ offices in the U.S. and Canada, and over 60,000 units under management. Real Property Management of Sarasota & Manatee works with the owners of condominium units, single-family homes, duplex/multiplex units, and apartment complexes in: Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Lakewood Ranch, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, Osprey, Nokomis, Parrish, Ellenton, North Port, Englewood, Palmetto, FL. Call us at 941-219-5273

(RLNE4021104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Dexter Rd have any available units?
1424 Dexter Rd has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1424 Dexter Rd have?
Some of 1424 Dexter Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Dexter Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Dexter Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Dexter Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1424 Dexter Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1424 Dexter Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1424 Dexter Rd offers parking.
Does 1424 Dexter Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1424 Dexter Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Dexter Rd have a pool?
No, 1424 Dexter Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1424 Dexter Rd have accessible units?
No, 1424 Dexter Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Dexter Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1424 Dexter Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 Dexter Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1424 Dexter Rd has units with air conditioning.
