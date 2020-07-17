1424 Dexter Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely 3 BR / 2 Bath Home - North Port, FL - This home is available now. Come home to an open floor plan with high ceilings and a split floor plan. This property has a 2 car garage, large yard, and screened-in lanai. All the floors are tile and laminate. Your master bedroom has a walk-in closet as well as a double vanity in the master bath. Utilities not included. Pets ok. Weight and Breed restrictions apply. No Smoking.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



https://showinghero.com/property/managetenantproperty/MjEzOA==?opt=1



To Apply Click on the link below:



https://rpmfl020.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=b30fb29c-8c73-4d14-8312-6f2458b5e14a&source=Website



Rent: $1395/m

Base Deposit: $1750 (with good credit)

Non Refundable Pet Fee: $250

Additional Pet Rent: $25/m (total, not per pet) (if applicable)

Background Checks: $75 (each person 18yrs+)



Real Property Management of Sarasota & Manatee is the local affiliate office of the greater company, Real Property Management. Real Property Management is the largest residential property manager in the world having 250+ offices in the U.S. and Canada, and over 60,000 units under management. Real Property Management of Sarasota & Manatee works with the owners of condominium units, single-family homes, duplex/multiplex units, and apartment complexes in: Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Lakewood Ranch, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, Osprey, Nokomis, Parrish, Ellenton, North Port, Englewood, Palmetto, FL. Call us at 941-219-5273



(RLNE4021104)