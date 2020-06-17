12056 BLAZING STAR DRIVE

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR DECEMBER AND JANUARY 2020. Enjoy the 3D mattaport tour of the home. All the utilities are included with the home.Enjoy the spacious Clifton Model which features an open floor plan including 2 Bedrooms, Flex Room, and 2 Baths in a well-designed 1,816 SF of living space. . Stunning kitchen with Color Cabinets for a bright modern feel paired with Granite countertops and a large center island. Stainless Steel Appliances add to the contemporary look of the kitchen area. Beautiful tiled walk in shower in Master Bathroom and a tub with tiled shower in guest bathroom. Two walk in closets in Master Bedroom and a generous closet in the Guest Bedroom. Stylish French Doors open into the Flex Room. Tasteful lighting package sets the perfect mood throughout the home. Attached 2-car garage and decorative stone accents add to the beauty of this home’s attractive exterior. Close to the new Amenity Center will include Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Pool, Bocce Ball Courts, and Pickle Ball Courts. Maintenance free community with low fees. Paver driveway and lanai as well as tile roof standard on all homes. Gated entry for added security. Close to beaches and shopping. Come see why West Villages is one of America’s fastest growing communities and why The Preserve should be your new home!