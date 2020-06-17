All apartments in North Port
12056 BLAZING STAR DRIVE

12056 Blazing Star Drive · (941) 400-6552
Location

12056 Blazing Star Drive, North Port, FL 34293

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1816 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE FOR DECEMBER AND JANUARY 2020. Enjoy the 3D mattaport tour of the home. All the utilities are included with the home.Enjoy the spacious Clifton Model which features an open floor plan including 2 Bedrooms, Flex Room, and 2 Baths in a well-designed 1,816 SF of living space. . Stunning kitchen with Color Cabinets for a bright modern feel paired with Granite countertops and a large center island. Stainless Steel Appliances add to the contemporary look of the kitchen area. Beautiful tiled walk in shower in Master Bathroom and a tub with tiled shower in guest bathroom. Two walk in closets in Master Bedroom and a generous closet in the Guest Bedroom. Stylish French Doors open into the Flex Room. Tasteful lighting package sets the perfect mood throughout the home. Attached 2-car garage and decorative stone accents add to the beauty of this home’s attractive exterior. Close to the new Amenity Center will include Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Pool, Bocce Ball Courts, and Pickle Ball Courts. Maintenance free community with low fees. Paver driveway and lanai as well as tile roof standard on all homes. Gated entry for added security. Close to beaches and shopping. Come see why West Villages is one of America’s fastest growing communities and why The Preserve should be your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12056 BLAZING STAR DRIVE have any available units?
12056 BLAZING STAR DRIVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12056 BLAZING STAR DRIVE have?
Some of 12056 BLAZING STAR DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12056 BLAZING STAR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12056 BLAZING STAR DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12056 BLAZING STAR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12056 BLAZING STAR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Port.
Does 12056 BLAZING STAR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12056 BLAZING STAR DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 12056 BLAZING STAR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12056 BLAZING STAR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12056 BLAZING STAR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12056 BLAZING STAR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12056 BLAZING STAR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12056 BLAZING STAR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12056 BLAZING STAR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12056 BLAZING STAR DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12056 BLAZING STAR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12056 BLAZING STAR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
