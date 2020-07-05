11950 TAPESTRY LANE

Amenities

Less than 1 year old LARGE VILLA Available for immediate Occupancy 2 BEDROOMS. PLUS DEN , 2 BATHS AND 2 CAR GARGE . THE RENT PRICE INCLUDES LANDSCAPING , IRRIGATION AND ALL EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE. Nestled in the heart of the West Villages sits a cozy Villa. Walking into this Villa, gun smoke 7X24 plank flooring running throughout the majority of the house, making it easy to maintain. As you make your way into the kitchen area you'll see a L shaped kitchen with oversized breakfast bar on an island that features cream Quartz counter that sits on top of linen color cabinets, diamond tile backsplash and all new whirlpool appliances. With an open flowing kitchen that extends into dining and great room, you are lead to the back of the house where large sliders open up to the screened in lanai. During the winter season you'll enjoy cool evenings on your lanai as you over look the preserve. Owner's suite is situated in the rear of the house and offers tray ceiling, large shower with seat, dual sink raised height vanity, linen closet and water closet. Large walk in closet off the bath features double hanging shelved on the largest wall. The study that is located in the front of the the home can be transformed into a third bedroom or be used an at home office. With so many amazing features to this beautiful Villa, you will be even more blown away by what the community center has to offer! THERE IS A FULL TIME ACTIVITY DIRECTOR WITH ACTIVITIES OF ALL TYPES , POOL , FITNESS CENTER , PICKLE BALL , TENNIS, ETC