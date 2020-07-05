All apartments in North Port
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:30 AM

11950 TAPESTRY LANE

11950 Tapestry Lane · (941) 400-6552
Location

11950 Tapestry Lane, North Port, FL 34293

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1688 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Less than 1 year old LARGE VILLA Available for immediate Occupancy 2 BEDROOMS. PLUS DEN , 2 BATHS AND 2 CAR GARGE . THE RENT PRICE INCLUDES LANDSCAPING , IRRIGATION AND ALL EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE. Nestled in the heart of the West Villages sits a cozy Villa. Walking into this Villa, gun smoke 7X24 plank flooring running throughout the majority of the house, making it easy to maintain. As you make your way into the kitchen area you'll see a L shaped kitchen with oversized breakfast bar on an island that features cream Quartz counter that sits on top of linen color cabinets, diamond tile backsplash and all new whirlpool appliances. With an open flowing kitchen that extends into dining and great room, you are lead to the back of the house where large sliders open up to the screened in lanai. During the winter season you'll enjoy cool evenings on your lanai as you over look the preserve. Owner's suite is situated in the rear of the house and offers tray ceiling, large shower with seat, dual sink raised height vanity, linen closet and water closet. Large walk in closet off the bath features double hanging shelved on the largest wall. The study that is located in the front of the the home can be transformed into a third bedroom or be used an at home office. With so many amazing features to this beautiful Villa, you will be even more blown away by what the community center has to offer! THERE IS A FULL TIME ACTIVITY DIRECTOR WITH ACTIVITIES OF ALL TYPES , POOL , FITNESS CENTER , PICKLE BALL , TENNIS, ETC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11950 TAPESTRY LANE have any available units?
11950 TAPESTRY LANE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11950 TAPESTRY LANE have?
Some of 11950 TAPESTRY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11950 TAPESTRY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11950 TAPESTRY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11950 TAPESTRY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11950 TAPESTRY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Port.
Does 11950 TAPESTRY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11950 TAPESTRY LANE offers parking.
Does 11950 TAPESTRY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11950 TAPESTRY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11950 TAPESTRY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11950 TAPESTRY LANE has a pool.
Does 11950 TAPESTRY LANE have accessible units?
No, 11950 TAPESTRY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11950 TAPESTRY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11950 TAPESTRY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11950 TAPESTRY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11950 TAPESTRY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
