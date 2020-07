Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - AVAILABLE: April - Nov 2020

RENTED: Dec-Mar 2021



Jan-Mar $3,080* / month

Apr-Dec $1,760* / month

*Taxes and Fees not included



Come stay in this beautiful Freshwater Canal Home. The master bedroom is furnished with a queen bed with doors leading out to the lanai. Lots of room in the master closet and master bath. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with all new stainless steel appliances and a french door refrigerator. Your guest can sleep on the tropical style queen sofa bed in the den as well as the full size bed in the guest bedroom. Entertain your guest out on your private deck overlooking the dock on the freshwater canal. Go fishing off your private dock or bring a small fishing boat. Bringing extra toys? This home boast a 3 car attached garage. North Port puts you in the middle of the area. Port Charlotte, Venice and Englewood and the beaches are just minutes away!!



