All apartments in North Fort Myers
Find more places like 9392 Palm Island CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Fort Myers, FL
/
9392 Palm Island CIR
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:07 AM

9392 Palm Island CIR

9392 Palm Island Circle · (239) 340-0520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Fort Myers
See all
Hancock
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

9392 Palm Island Circle, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
pool
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Available for move-in September 1st. GULF ACCESS with Boat Lift! Super rare find here-Palm Island, a Gated Community in ultra-convenient North Fort Myers. Quick access to both Fort Myers and Cape Coral with no tolls. Get excited about this jewel...Inside you'll find a jaw dropping great room with soaring high cathedral ceilings and glass doors/windows that give you landscaped views down to your private boat dock and COVERED boat lift! Jump in your boat and about 20 minutes later you're in the Caloosahatchee River! Inside, your kitchen boasts nearly new Samsung state-of-the-art appliances in black-chrome color, granite tops, composite sink, and a wine cooler. Your house is all tile except the bedrooms. Down a bit from your house is the clubhouse complex featuring a BBQ area, basketball, tennis, community room, community spa, and community pool! This one is too good to pass up, so act quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9392 Palm Island CIR have any available units?
9392 Palm Island CIR has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9392 Palm Island CIR have?
Some of 9392 Palm Island CIR's amenities include granite counters, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9392 Palm Island CIR currently offering any rent specials?
9392 Palm Island CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9392 Palm Island CIR pet-friendly?
No, 9392 Palm Island CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Fort Myers.
Does 9392 Palm Island CIR offer parking?
Yes, 9392 Palm Island CIR does offer parking.
Does 9392 Palm Island CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9392 Palm Island CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9392 Palm Island CIR have a pool?
Yes, 9392 Palm Island CIR has a pool.
Does 9392 Palm Island CIR have accessible units?
No, 9392 Palm Island CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 9392 Palm Island CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9392 Palm Island CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9392 Palm Island CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9392 Palm Island CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9392 Palm Island CIR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

North Fort Myers 1 BedroomsNorth Fort Myers 2 Bedrooms
North Fort Myers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Fort Myers 3 Bedrooms
North Fort Myers Accessible Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FL
North Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity