9392 Palm Island CIR

Amenities

granite counters parking pool basketball court tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Available for move-in September 1st. GULF ACCESS with Boat Lift! Super rare find here-Palm Island, a Gated Community in ultra-convenient North Fort Myers. Quick access to both Fort Myers and Cape Coral with no tolls. Get excited about this jewel...Inside you'll find a jaw dropping great room with soaring high cathedral ceilings and glass doors/windows that give you landscaped views down to your private boat dock and COVERED boat lift! Jump in your boat and about 20 minutes later you're in the Caloosahatchee River! Inside, your kitchen boasts nearly new Samsung state-of-the-art appliances in black-chrome color, granite tops, composite sink, and a wine cooler. Your house is all tile except the bedrooms. Down a bit from your house is the clubhouse complex featuring a BBQ area, basketball, tennis, community room, community spa, and community pool! This one is too good to pass up, so act quickly!