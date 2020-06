Amenities

This gorgeous well maintained condo located in the pristine WATERFRONT community "Palms at Waters Edge" in North Fort Myers is Available this 2020 Season (JAN-APRIL). You are minutes away from The historical Downtown Fort Myers which boast numerous restuarunts,grocery stores,shopping centers and much more entertainment! Enjoy a day out on the river from North Shore Park/beach that is right around the corner from your beautiful vacation condo. The water front community of "Palms at Waters Edge" has plenty of amentities community pool with veiws of the Caloosahatchee River,Community Fishing Pier and BBQ Grills with Pic Nic areas to socialize and wind down with friends and family. This condo is stocked with stainless steel appliances with washer and dryer inside of the condo. The property is Turn-Key so just bring your Toothbrush!