3326 N Key Drive, D5

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Palms at Waters Edge **Coming Soon** - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo, located at Palms at Waters Edge on N. Key Drive, comes fully furnished and equipped with a kitchen that any cook would appreciate! Located on a dead end street the traffic is minimal!!



The upgraded appliance package includes a smooth top range, a side by side refrigerator with water and ice in the door, dishwasher and over the range built in microwave, all in stainless steel! Also included is a stack set washer/dryer in the condo for your convenience with your busy schedule!



The bathroom offers a garden tub /shower combination for your relaxation after a hard day at work.



The view from the balcony overlooks the pool and the river and is a great way to relax and enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktail!



Don't miss out on this rarely available rental opportunity. Call Malt Realty right now to schedule your private tour. (239) 936-1320. Shhh..........don't tell your friends, they will all want to live at Palms at Waters Edge!!



(RLNE5744134)