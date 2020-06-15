All apartments in North Fort Myers
Find more places like 3326 N Key Drive, D5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Fort Myers, FL
/
3326 N Key Drive, D5
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3326 N Key Drive, D5

3326 North Key Drive · (239) 936-1320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Fort Myers
See all
Hancock
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

3326 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3326 N Key Drive, D5 · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Palms at Waters Edge **Coming Soon** - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo, located at Palms at Waters Edge on N. Key Drive, comes fully furnished and equipped with a kitchen that any cook would appreciate! Located on a dead end street the traffic is minimal!!

The upgraded appliance package includes a smooth top range, a side by side refrigerator with water and ice in the door, dishwasher and over the range built in microwave, all in stainless steel! Also included is a stack set washer/dryer in the condo for your convenience with your busy schedule!

The bathroom offers a garden tub /shower combination for your relaxation after a hard day at work.

The view from the balcony overlooks the pool and the river and is a great way to relax and enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktail!

Don't miss out on this rarely available rental opportunity. Call Malt Realty right now to schedule your private tour. (239) 936-1320. Shhh..........don't tell your friends, they will all want to live at Palms at Waters Edge!!

(RLNE5744134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3326 N Key Drive, D5 have any available units?
3326 N Key Drive, D5 has a unit available for $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3326 N Key Drive, D5 have?
Some of 3326 N Key Drive, D5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3326 N Key Drive, D5 currently offering any rent specials?
3326 N Key Drive, D5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3326 N Key Drive, D5 pet-friendly?
No, 3326 N Key Drive, D5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Fort Myers.
Does 3326 N Key Drive, D5 offer parking?
No, 3326 N Key Drive, D5 does not offer parking.
Does 3326 N Key Drive, D5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3326 N Key Drive, D5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3326 N Key Drive, D5 have a pool?
Yes, 3326 N Key Drive, D5 has a pool.
Does 3326 N Key Drive, D5 have accessible units?
No, 3326 N Key Drive, D5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3326 N Key Drive, D5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3326 N Key Drive, D5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3326 N Key Drive, D5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3326 N Key Drive, D5 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3326 N Key Drive, D5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

North Fort Myers 1 BedroomsNorth Fort Myers 2 Bedrooms
North Fort Myers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Fort Myers 3 Bedrooms
North Fort Myers Accessible Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FL
North Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity