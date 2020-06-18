All apartments in North Fort Myers
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 PM

210 Crescent Lake Drive

210 Crescent Lake Drive · (239) 205-3789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210 Crescent Lake Drive, North Fort Myers, FL 33917
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$818

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1696054

A coveted rental unit in North Fort Myers! Your next home includes: 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. Utilities (electric and water) charge of $125 monthly due as additional rent.

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Crescent Lake Drive have any available units?
210 Crescent Lake Drive has a unit available for $818 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 210 Crescent Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
210 Crescent Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Crescent Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Crescent Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 210 Crescent Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 210 Crescent Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 210 Crescent Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Crescent Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Crescent Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 210 Crescent Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 210 Crescent Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 210 Crescent Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Crescent Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Crescent Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Crescent Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Crescent Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 210 Crescent Lake Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

