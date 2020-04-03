All apartments in North Fort Myers
Last updated April 3 2020

15444 Admiralty CIR

15444 Admiralty Circle · (239) 340-0520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15444 Admiralty Circle, North Fort Myers, FL 33917

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Vacation/Seasonal Rental! Welcome to Admiralty Yacht Club, one of the best kept secrets in SW Florida! Located conveniently off I-75 and close to all your daily needs. Pharmacy, Grocery, Fuel, Banking and more are just a short distance away. Your condo awaits! Ground Floor! It boasts a king-sized in the master bedroom with an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. The guest bedroom features a queen-sized bed and neighboring bathroom. You are assured to rest comfortably after a day of fun-in-the sun. Your condo comes fully equipped with all the amenities of home, including an electric range, refrigerator with ice maker, coffee maker, toaster, washer & dryer, and more. The living room has a 55-inch flat screen television. If you tire of watching the television, just turn to the left to enjoy peaceful views of the private lake. Your condo also features a large screened-lanai for that afternoon nap or evening dinner. Just a few short steps and you’ll be able to cast a line in the Caloosahatchee River from the community fishing pier. The condo also has a deeded boat slip and boat lift if you bring your boat along. Reserved Jan-March 2020. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15444 Admiralty CIR have any available units?
15444 Admiralty CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Fort Myers, FL.
What amenities does 15444 Admiralty CIR have?
Some of 15444 Admiralty CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15444 Admiralty CIR currently offering any rent specials?
15444 Admiralty CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15444 Admiralty CIR pet-friendly?
No, 15444 Admiralty CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Fort Myers.
Does 15444 Admiralty CIR offer parking?
No, 15444 Admiralty CIR does not offer parking.
Does 15444 Admiralty CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15444 Admiralty CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15444 Admiralty CIR have a pool?
No, 15444 Admiralty CIR does not have a pool.
Does 15444 Admiralty CIR have accessible units?
No, 15444 Admiralty CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 15444 Admiralty CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15444 Admiralty CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15444 Admiralty CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15444 Admiralty CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
