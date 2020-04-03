15444 Admiralty CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets ice maker range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Vacation/Seasonal Rental! Welcome to Admiralty Yacht Club, one of the best kept secrets in SW Florida! Located conveniently off I-75 and close to all your daily needs. Pharmacy, Grocery, Fuel, Banking and more are just a short distance away. Your condo awaits! Ground Floor! It boasts a king-sized in the master bedroom with an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. The guest bedroom features a queen-sized bed and neighboring bathroom. You are assured to rest comfortably after a day of fun-in-the sun. Your condo comes fully equipped with all the amenities of home, including an electric range, refrigerator with ice maker, coffee maker, toaster, washer & dryer, and more. The living room has a 55-inch flat screen television. If you tire of watching the television, just turn to the left to enjoy peaceful views of the private lake. Your condo also features a large screened-lanai for that afternoon nap or evening dinner. Just a few short steps and you’ll be able to cast a line in the Caloosahatchee River from the community fishing pier. The condo also has a deeded boat slip and boat lift if you bring your boat along. Reserved Jan-March 2020. Call today!