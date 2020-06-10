All apartments in North Bay Village
Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:30 PM

7928 West Dr

7928 West Drive · (786) 263-8901
Location

7928 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL 33141
North Bay Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 506 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
lobby
This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom perfectly located condo exuding Miami distinctive style in bay from building. Clean, modern & sophisticated w/ an amazing floor plan. Lovely bay view home of natural sunlight to complement this striking beauty. Notable features include all new impact glass windows/sliding doors/balcony, new A/C,one storage room located on the same floor, large walk in closed.Fabulous new lobby,hallways & elevators, stunning new pool furniture & pool bath's, bbq's, kayak storage & side gym.These are just the tip of the numerous upgrades recently completed.Centrally located to all of the best spots of the Beaches,Upper East Side & Design District/Midtown/Wynwood.Truly one of the best valued buildings in coastal Miami."The apartment has spectacular views of the bay"...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7928 West Dr have any available units?
7928 West Dr has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7928 West Dr have?
Some of 7928 West Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7928 West Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7928 West Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7928 West Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7928 West Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bay Village.
Does 7928 West Dr offer parking?
No, 7928 West Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7928 West Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7928 West Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7928 West Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7928 West Dr has a pool.
Does 7928 West Dr have accessible units?
No, 7928 West Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7928 West Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7928 West Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7928 West Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7928 West Dr has units with air conditioning.
