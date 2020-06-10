7928 West Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym pool bbq/grill lobby

This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom perfectly located condo exuding Miami distinctive style in bay from building. Clean, modern & sophisticated w/ an amazing floor plan. Lovely bay view home of natural sunlight to complement this striking beauty. Notable features include all new impact glass windows/sliding doors/balcony, new A/C,one storage room located on the same floor, large walk in closed.Fabulous new lobby,hallways & elevators, stunning new pool furniture & pool bath's, bbq's, kayak storage & side gym.These are just the tip of the numerous upgrades recently completed.Centrally located to all of the best spots of the Beaches,Upper East Side & Design District/Midtown/Wynwood.Truly one of the best valued buildings in coastal Miami."The apartment has spectacular views of the bay"...